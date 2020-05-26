Rescued horse gives birth to healthy, female foul at Houston SPCA Equine Center

Welcome to the world, Lavender!

HOUSTON — It's been a memorable Memorial Day for Bea, a once neglected rescue horse who has been in rehabilitation at the Houston SPCA Equine Center.

Monday morning, Bea gave birth to her second foul, who the organization has named Lavender. Both mom and baby are doing very well, they said.

As Bea welcomes one child into the world, she is saying good-bye to another.

The horse mom's firstborn, a 1-year-old foul named Bumble, has found a new home. The strong, young horse was adopted Memorial Day.

The horses were rescued in September 2019.

Bea and Bumble, who was a newborn at the time, were retrieved from a terrible situation in La Porte, in which 12 horses were saved.

The Houston SPCA Wildlife Center of Texas continues to investigate animal cruelty cases and to operate its foster program amid the coronavirus.

If you need to report animal cruelty or an injured stray animal, you can call the organization's 24-hour rescue ambulance at 713-880-HELP (4347) or file a report online here.