Historic church in Willis, Texas in need of repairs

The damage to the church includes water leaks and rotted wood, according to Ann Meador with the Montgomery County History Task Force.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIS, Texas — Historians have started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for repairs at Thomas Chapel United Methodist Church.

Thomas Chapel’s third structure went up in 1899. It rises above the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Holland Street in Willis.

"Worship at this location began in the 1830s,” said Ann Meador with the Montgomery County History Task Force.

That’s when enslaved people, on what was the Greenwood plantation, were given a place to gather decades before Willis even existed.

"Then, when they were emancipated, when emancipation came along, they were allowed to use this spot of real estate and they built a log church,” said Meador.

It was eventually replaced by the current building, which is now a state historic landmark.

But the historic landmark is rotting.

New repairs are needed on this old church ⛪️. In fact, the historic Thomas Chapel congregation in Willis pre-dates this city itself. This third church ⤵️ was built by the formerly enslaved in the 1890s. More on its history and efforts to restore it: @KHOU at 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/DWM7fVplT0 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 8, 2023

Meador is chief among those who want to see the aging and dwindling congregation get a huge makeover.

"It is the anchor," she said. "I think the anchor of the Black community here in Willis."

Meador said the damage to the church includes water leaks and rotted wood. She also wants to see the bell in the tower working again.

"The roof might not look too rusted from way up there, but I'm told there are thousands of tiny holes from where fasteners are used to connect aluminum pieces. The fasteners that hold the sheets of metal on the roof have deteriorated."

She and church members, including a fifth-generation member, believe all these are worthy causes.

"The main thing is that this is a unique and unreplaceable part of African American heritage,” said Meador.