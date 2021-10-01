Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee talks US Capitol attack, push to impeach President Trump

She says they were in session when Congress had to crouch down for safety. There, they prayed.

HOUSTON — Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was inside Congress' chambers Wednesday when the mob made their way inside. Now, she's putting forth articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump.

It’s been just three days since Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee fled for her safety inside our nation’s Capitol.

“And then all of a sudden shouting came, 'Close the doors! Close the doors!'” Jackson Lee said. "We’re still in the chambers, still being shouted at to keep going. They said hit the ground because the domestic terrorists were taking furniture and they were banging on the central door."

She said they were in session when Congress had to crouch down for safety. There, they prayed and heard the shooting of Ashli Babbitt.

“As we were escaping down the steps, we could see a number of the terrorists being held at gunpoint," Jackson Lee said.

Today, she’s thanking God for their safety.

“I'm sure many were traumatized and continue to be traumatized," Jackson Lee said.

She said it’s that attack that’s fueling her effort to have President Trump impeached a second time.

“They did not come with the spirit of protest. They came with the spirit of destruction," Jackson Lee said. “The blood is at the feet of Donald J. Trump.”

Her articles of impeachment charge President Trump with abuse of power and falsely alleging widespread voter fraud.