Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says she's worked out deal on how Ohio train fire waste is brought to Harris Co.

The congresswoman spoke to KHOU 11's Len Cannon on Wednesday. She is calling on the EPA to inform local governments about toxic waste.

HOUSTON — Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is calling for the EPA to inform local governments when toxic waste will be disposed of in their communities.

Shipments of toxic wastewater from the train derailment in Ohio will continue to be dumped in Harris County after a three-day pause last week.

Congresswoman Lee said Wednesday afternoon that she has worked out an agreement with the EPA to change how the waste is being delivered here and to make sure all rules are followed.

“It will not be shipped 1,300 miles by a truck,” she said. “It will be railroaded, if you will, and of course railroads can derail, and then at a certain point in or around this area, it will then be taken by truck to this site. Secondarily, there will be a guarantee EPA expert onsite to ensure all safety protocols are in place.”