The Texas Rental Relief application portal is closed, but there are still other ways to get help

HOUSTON — The state's application portal for rent relief opened Tuesday and was scheduled to close on March 28, but it closed just two days after opening due to the influx of applications.

The state had $96 million in assistance for qualified renters who are behind on rent or utilities but in just 48 hours --- gone.

"We somewhat expected that to happen," said Brian Carr, the chief advancement officer with Northwest Assistance Ministries.

NAM is a nonprofit that also helps with rent relief.

"We can only physically serve between 100 to 150 every month," Carr said. "We're having three to four times that still applying even today."

Carr said physical signs of the pandemic may be gone but its impact remains.

"When that moratorium was lifted off, the evictions, that just brought in a whole new wave of clients," he said.

Top that with ongoing inflation.

Carr said NAM does random drawings every month to help people with rent and utilities.

"That’s the only fair way we can deal with this problem," he said.

For those needing help, Carr said they can go to multiple agencies and seek assistance. He said the state is likely able to assist with up to five months in back rent, compared to his organization that's only allowed to supply for three months.

"Sometimes you might have to piece together assistance from other organizations," he said.

Carr also said for those behind on rent, apply for assistance before an eviction notice.

To get help through NAM, click here. You can also call 2-1-1 for information on organizations in your area that help with rent and utility services.