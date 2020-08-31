Houston-area renters can now get up to $1,900 in relief funds; application deadline extended

Both landlords and tenants will now have until Sept. 2.

HOUSTON — Landlords and tenants interested in the Harris County and Houston rental assistance program have more time to put in an application as well as access to more funds.

Baker Ripley, the non-profit organization running the program, confirmed the application deadline has been extended to September 2.

The decision was made over the weekend after an overwhelming response from residents. It launched in mid-August.

Harris County commissioners also approved an expansion of the program; increasing rental assistance fund from $15 million to $40 million, setting the maximum amount of assistance from $1,200 to $1,900 per household and asking landlords to make payment plans for tenants behind on rent.

The total amount of rental assistance available is $60 million and represents an unprecedented amount of support for tenants across the City and County, officials said.

The program is expected to help more than 30,000 tenants in the area and currently over 10,000 rental locations are registered.

HOW IT WORKS

LANDLORDS (Enrollment period: Aug. 17- Sept. 2):

To qualify, you must agree to these terms:

Unit must be inside City of Houston or Harris County

Waive all late fees and interest for that month

Allow for interest/penalty-free payment plan for any rent due in excess of $2,112 and any balance in rent through August

Refrain from initiating eviction process or rescind any prior eviction process through August

Agree to refrain from evictions through September 2020

Agree to enter into a payment agreement with all tenants of property under the following conditions and with the following terms:

Tenant represents they have a COVID-related hardship, and if qualiﬁed, they applied for assistance

Tenant isn’t in default of a payment agreement they previously negotiated with the landlord

Payment agreement includes any back rent owed before the beginning of the program

Tenant pays the ﬁrst payment no later than October 1 and the last payment no later than November 30

NEXT STEPS:

Sign up immediately to be a Participating Landlord Inform qualifying tenants with delinquent rent that they may apply for assistance starting August 17 Be sure your tenants have computer and internet access when the tenant system goes live

TENANTS (Enrollment period: Aug. 24 - Sept. 2):

Tenant’s landlord must be on the Participating Landlord Directory

Have unpaid rent from April - August

Have a landlord who agrees to the landlord terms

Prior to April 2020, household income is less than 80 percent of Aera Median Income or tenant is currently participating in any of the programs listed

Cannot pay rent due to economic harm or healthcare impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEXT STEPS:

If possible, secure computer or smartphone access to submit your application between August 24 and August 30

Check to see if your landlord is on the Participating Landlord List

If not, ask your landlord to sign up as a Participating Landlord

Prepare to submit your application online or via the telephone number below

Ask your landlord for a payment plan