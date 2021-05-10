Houston-area post office renamed after fallen HCSO Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

The post office on Addicks Howell Road is now named Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal Post Office.

HOUSTON — A post office in west Houston has been renamed in honor of Harris County Sheriff Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

There was a dedication ceremony held on Tuesday where Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, who brought the renaming legislation to the U.S. House of Representatives, said it was fitting to rename the post office at 315 Addicks Howell Road after someone who committed his life to serving the community.

"Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal represented the very best of our community. He worked for equality and connection and community through his life of service to others," Fletcher said.

Julie Wilbert, the U.S. Postal Service District Director, said getting a post office renamed is not a common occasion and is reserved for a select group of individuals.

"To put it in its proper perspective, the postal service has over 31,000 retail and post offices. There are less than 900 that have been dedicated in honor of an individual," Wilbert said.

Deputy Dhaliwal was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2019. Dhaliwal was in his early 40s, married and a father of three.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Dhaliwal joined the agency as a detention officer in 2009 after feeling compelled to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the Sikh community. He later became a patrol deputy leading the way for other Sikhs to serve with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

In 2015, he received national attention when he became the first Texas deputy approved to wear his turban and beard while in uniform. Both represent the Sikh's articles of faith and commitment to equality, service and justice.

“Deputy Dhaliwal answered the call of duty wanting to make a difference and he did. Nearly everyone he knew quickly knew who he was," Sheriff Gonzalez said during the ceremony.