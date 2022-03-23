Relief efforts underway in Texas, Louisiana after tornadoes tear through both states

Anyone who wants to help tornado victims can make a $10 donation by texting Red Cross to 90999.

CROCKETT, Texas — Mother Nature’s fury was on full display this week as severe storms carved a path of destruction across parts of the Lone Star State, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Relief efforts to help tornado victims in all three states are underway as those affected try to pick up the pieces of their lives.

Now the American Red Cross is mobilizing to get aid to areas hit hardest.

“We have drinks, we have food, we have shovels, we have tarps. The things that they need immediately," Brittney Rochell with the Red Cross said.

She said volunteers are already on the ground in Crockett where an EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of town damaging homes and injuring at least 10 people.

“It is completely devastating. I’m from Oklahoma and I’ve seen quite a few tornadoes and every tornado humbles me because Mother Nature can do crazy things,” Rochell said.

Rochell said relief groups like the Red Cross are prepared to jump into action at a moment’s notice.

“We do have teams already on the ground in New Orleans. We have teams that are on the ground in Round Rock. We have teams that are on the ground up in Oklahoma where the tornadoes went through,” she said.

Relief efforts coincide with the Red Cross "Giving Day" where they’re asking people to give to disaster relief.

Anyone who wants to help can make a $10 donation by texting Red Cross to 90999. You can also donate on their website.

Rochell said, “We’re here as long as the people in Crockett need us and the people who need us across the state.”

The Cajun Navy is also helping with relief efforts in New Orleans.

And Team Rubicon tells us recon teams are assessing impacted communities in both states to see where help is needed.