'Never give up hope' | Houston man with rare genetic condition to get new home with help of nonprofit

HOUSTON — A Houston man is inspiring thousands of people to never give up hope despite battling a rare genetic condition called Neurofibromatosis.

Reggie Bibbs has the condition and said it causes tumors to form on the body.

“When I was growing, it was hardly noticeable,” Bibbs recalled.

Despite his condition, Bibbs has inspired others to love themselves no matter what.

“Never give up hope,” Bibbs said.

He uses social media to spread love and encouragement.

After losing his mother and childhood home due to foreclosure, Bibbs' GoFundMe campaign has caught the attention of thousands, including celebrities.

“Ever since then it’s just been really, really hard,” he said.

Comedian Kevin Nealon, who calls Reggie a friend, is supporting him by asking his fans to chip in.

The campaign has raised over $255,000 as of June 15.

Groups like the Courageous Faces Foundation, which works to improve the quality of life for people with rare medical conditions, have stepped up to help him get a new home.