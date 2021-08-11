Full refunds offered to those who purchased Astroworld Festival tickets, organizer tweets

Live Nation and the Astroworld Festival team said they are still fully cooperating with Houston authorities on the investigation into what happened Friday night.

HOUSTON — Full refunds are being offered to those who purchased tickets to Travis Scott's 2-day Astroworld Festival, the festival promoters announced Monday.

In a statement, Scoremore, along with Live Nation and the Astroworld Festival team, said they are still actively cooperating with Houston authorities on the investigation into what happened during Friday's festival which took the lives of eight people, including two teens.

"Throughout the weekend, we have been working to provide local authorities with everything they need from us in order to complete their investigation and get everyone the answers they are looking for," said Live Nation. "Our staff has met with local authorities to provide information, and we have also provided them with all footage from our CCTV cameras. Load out of site and equipment is currently paused to give investigators the time they requested to walk and document the grounds. Full refunds are being offered for all those who purchased tickets."

Live Nation has not released details on how they will be issuing refunds but we are working to gather those details and will update this page as soon as we know.

Read the full statement in the tweet below:

Astroworld Festival tragedy: Latest updates as of Monday