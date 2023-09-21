Texas Parks and Wildlife monitoring red tide event along coast near Galveston Island

The microalgal bloom can create a toxin that can cause eye and throat irritation in humans, TPW said.

GALVESTON, Texas — Texas Parks and Wildlife is monitoring a red tide event along the coast near Galveston Island, the department's Coastal Fisheries division announced Wednesday afternoon.

The division said red tides get their name from "the red, rust-colored appearance of the water caused by blooms of microalgal species." The blooms produce toxins that can cause localized fish kills. When the toxins become airborne from rough surf, TPW said it can cause eye and throat irritation in humans.

They're also monitoring for red tides near Follets Island in Brazoria County and South Padre Island.

According to TPW, red tides can typically occur anytime from August through February in the Gulf of Mexico.

Their exact locations are difficult to track as they constantly expand, contract and move around in response to winds and tides.

The department emphasizes that red tides are typically isolated patches that don't blanket every stretch of beach.

While TPW says it's mostly safe to eat fish during a red tide event, oysters and other shellfish can accumulate the toxins produced by the blooms in their tissues and can cause people to get seriously ill.

The department asks that people report any fish kills to its 24-hour hotline at 512-389-4848.

