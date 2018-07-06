HOUSTON - The American Red Cross has launched another round of relief for flood victims more than nine months after Harvey hit.

You could get up to $2,000 -- no strings attached.

“We’d love to help everybody, but we really want to help those who got hurt the most,” said Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast CEO Henry Van De Putte during an interview with KHOU. “The Red Cross is committing a little more than $180 million to the long-term recovery of Hurricane Harvey.”

That includes financial assistance of up to $2,000 for people who lost their homes to Harvey or suffered major damage.

Most of those victims have likely already been processed through FEMA.

“We know who they are, so we’re proactively reaching out to those individuals asking if they need help,” Van De Putte said.

The Red Cross is alerting potential recipients via e-mail or text. They’re asked to follow directions and verify information, like their pre-Harvey address.

Money can then be sent to supplement ongoing recovery efforts. Victims can also initiate the process by dialing 211 to connect with a disaster case manager.

“So if you get that message from the Red Cross, it’s not a scam,” Van De Putte said. “If you have any questions, though, call 211.”

Van De Putte, who recently joined the local Red Cross from the San Antonio chapter, admitted there were challenges immediately after the flood. That includes initial $400 payments that many victims never got.

“We did so many things so right and we did trip a few things,” Van De Putte said. “But the intent was always the mission and to serve our clients the best we could.”

He said changes have been made to be more responsive during the next disaster and for those still dealing with the last one.

“We’re trying to work as fast as we can to help as many people as we can,” Van De Putte said.

More information on the Red Cross assistance can be found here.

Expedited Path for Financial Assistance by KHOU on Scribd

© 2018 KHOU