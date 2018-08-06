The Red Cross is working through kinks in its new assistance program.

The organization is giving out $2,000 to Harvey victims who qualify.

But many trying to get the ball rolling can’t get through on the phone.

“We had like four feet of water in our home,” said flood victim Sherry Murphy.

Murphy said she’s had a hard time wading through Red Cross red tape.

“The operator had no idea what I was talking about.

Murphy called 211 to try and apply for $2,000, as Red Cross officials instructed.

But she said she waited an hour and a half before even getting an answer.

“And the operator said “you’re going to have to call back, that’s what we’re told to tell people,” said Murphy.

“It’s a lot of calls in a short period of time,” said Red Cross spokesperson Melanie Fahey. “We can’t help them all at once.”

Fahey said the organization realizes theta being flexible isn’t easy when you’re in a tough spot.

But people need to be patient.

“Our funding is available for many, many months,” said Fahey. “So, if you can’t get through today, call back.” “The money is not going away, the help will still be there for you.”

Fahey said it’s important for people to remember the $2,000 is meant for those who suffered major damage or lost their homes.

She added the 211 call center is a clearinghouse of sorts and not dedicated only to the Red Cross.

And victims should keep in mind that Red Cross should automatically contact them via email or text if they were previously verified through FEMA.

“The goal is to help people who suffered the most damage to their household,” said Fahey.

Sherry Murphy is now living in Livingston while her Houston home is repaired.

“We need cabinets, countertops, tile, paint,” said Murphy.

She said $2,000 may be a little compared to what she lost.

But every bit helps when you’ve lost so much.

To be fair, KHOU has heard from people who got through on 211 and did speak with a disaster case manager.

United Way of Greater Houston tells us additional call specialists are being staffed to help address "an unexpected surge in calls."

To avoid unnecessary call wait times, United Way suggests that anyone who wishes to apply for the American Red Cross assistance, first review the specific grant criteria on the Red Cross website to verify that you qualify.

