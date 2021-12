North Eldridge Parkway was still closed near West Little York at last check, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

HOUSTON, Del. — Crews from the Cy-Fair Fire Department battled a big fire at a recycling plant in northwest Houston Wednesday night.

The trash fire broke out in the 6600 block of North Eldridge Parkway causing thick, black smoke over the area.

All lanes of North Eldridge Parkway were closed near West Little York , according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

There were no reports of injuries.

Check back for more on this developing story.