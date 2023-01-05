Where to recycle your live Christmas tree in Houston

HOUSTON — If your live Christmas tree has worn out its welcome and you're ready to kick it to the curb, there are several options for recycling it around Houston.
You can drop the natural trees off at two dozen City of Houston sites between now and Jan. 31.
The Solid Waste Management Department requires that all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, stands and other non-organic materials be removed from the tree.
The trees will be re-purposed as mulch and made available from local retailers. They're also used to restore dunes along the coast.
Live Christmas tree drop-off locations
View a Google Map of Christmas Tree recycling sites here.
Open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kingwood Branch Library – Bens View Lane at Bens Branch Drive
- Doss Park - 2500 Frick Road (Gates close at 5)
- Memorial Park
- Softball Parking lot - 6402 Arnot St, Houston, TX 77007
- Sports Complex
- T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West
- Ellington Airport Recycling – Highway 3 at Brantley Road
Open Tuesday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.
- Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick
- Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer
- N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main
- Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway
- Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam
Open Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Closed Monday, Jan. 17)
Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark
Open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. - noon
- Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.
- Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City
- Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond
- Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road
- Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6
- Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
- Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy TX
- Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway
- Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe TX
- Living Earth -20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney TX
- Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson TX
- Living Earth – 9306 FM 523, Freeport TX
You can also recycle live Christmas trees through the city’s yard waste curbside collection program on scheduled residential tree waste service days.
How to get rid of artificial trees
Flocked, artificial or painted trees will not be recycled. Artificial trees can be disposed of on your scheduled junk waste collection day.