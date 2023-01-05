Where to recycle your live Christmas tree in Houston

The biodegradable trees will be re-purposed for mulch, bagged up and made available at local retailers. They're also used to build new dunes along the coast.

HOUSTON — If your live Christmas tree has worn out its welcome and you're ready to kick it to the curb, there are several options for recycling it around Houston.

You can drop the natural trees off at two dozen City of Houston sites between now and Jan. 31.

The Solid Waste Management Department requires that all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, stands and other non-organic materials be removed from the tree.

The trees will be re-purposed as mulch and made available from local retailers. They're also used to restore dunes along the coast.

Live Christmas tree drop-off locations

View a Google Map of Christmas Tree recycling sites here.

Open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West

Ellington Airport Recycling – Highway 3 at Brantley Road

Open Tuesday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Open Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Closed Monday, Jan. 17)

Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark

Open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. - noon

Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.

Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City

Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond

Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road

Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6

Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E

Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy TX

Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway

Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe TX

Living Earth -20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney TX

Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson TX

Living Earth – 9306 FM 523, Freeport TX

You can also recycle live Christmas trees through the city’s yard waste curbside collection program on scheduled residential tree waste service days.

How to get rid of artificial trees