It was a record cold April across a large portion of the U.S. In fact, several states saw their top 10 coldest April's on record.

Here in Houston, there was no exception. We finished the month of April with a departure of 2.6 degrees below our average monthly temperature -- not enough to finish as a top 10 coldest but not far from it either.

We knew this already -- but April was exceptionally cold across Eastern U.S.

I count 22 states with top-10 coldest April on record.

2 record coldest and a bunch of 2nd coldest on record. https://t.co/29sbpJaFG7 — Ryan | weather.us (@RyanMaue) May 8, 2018

With the turn of the calendar came a drastic change in the weather. May has started off hot and it's getting even hotter. In fact, several record highs will be challenged this week as temps soar into the mid 90s. Heat index values will approach, if not exceed, 100 degrees.

Looking back, it's not unheard of to see temperatures in the 90s in May. On average the first 90 degree temperature in Houston is on May 7th, which exactly coincides with this years first 90 degree temperature at Bush-Intercontinental Airport.

So far we've recorded five 90 degree days with many more in our future this week. Summers are long in our part of the world and it looks like 2018 has kicked off the summer season with much pomp and circumstance.

