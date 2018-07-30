HOUSTON - The Greater Houston area schools return to class beginning on August 15, 2018 while others begin later in the month.
It's time to prepare to make sure your children are ready for the academic year. Here's a quick check-list to ensure your children are ready for their first day of school this year.
First Day of School
Alief ISD - Monday, August 15
Angleton ISD – Monday, August 20
Alvin ISD – Thursday, August 16
Clear Creek ISD - Monday, August 20
Conroe ISD – Wednesday, August 15
Crosby ISD - Thursday, August 16
Cypress Fairbanks ISD - Monday, August 27
Fort Bend ISD – Wednesday, August 15
Galena Park ISD - Wednesday, August 22
Galveston ISD – Monday, August 27
Houston ISD - Monday, August 27
Huffman ISD - Monday, August 27
Humble ISD - Monday, August 20
Katy ISD - Wednesday, August 15
Klein ISD - Monday, August 20
New Caney ISD - Monday, August 20
Pasadena ISD - Monday, August 20
Pearland ISD – Monday, August 20
Spring ISD – Wednesday, August 15
Spring Branch ISD - Thursday, August 16
Tax Free Weekend
Texas Tax-Free weekend kicks off August 10–12. Families with school age children find this to be the perfect opportunity to purchase new clothing, sneakers, snacks, supplies and everything else they need for the school year.
New to your District?
Parents with students who are new to a School District should use the New Student Online Registration prior to the start of the school year. You can usually find additional information about enrolling your student on the District's Enrollment page.
Back-to-School Activities
Contact your local school for information about specific back-to-school events and athletics taking place throughout the year.
Required Immunizations
Below are the 2018-19 Texas minimum state vaccine requirements for students grades K–12.
- Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis1 (DTaP/DTP/DT/Td/Tdap) - for K – 6th grade: 5 doses of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine; 1 dose must have been received on or after the 4th birthday. However, 4 doses meet the requirement if the 4th dose was received on or after the 4th birthday. For students aged 7 years and older, 3 doses meet the requirement if 1 dose was received on or after the 4th birthday. For 7th grade: 1 dose of Tdap is required if at least 5 years have passed since the last dose of tetanus-containing vaccine. For 8th – 12th grade: 1 dose of Tdap is required when 10 years have passed since the last dose of tetanus-containing vaccine. Td is acceptable in place of Tdap if a medical contraindication to pertussis exists.
- Polio1 - for K – 12th grade: 4 doses of polio; 1 dose must be received on or after the 4th birthday. However, 3 doses meet the requirement if the 3rd dose was received on or after the 4th birthday.
- Measles, Mumps, and Rubella1, 2 (MMR) - for K – 12th grade: 2 doses are required, with the 1st dose received on or after the 1st birthday. Students vaccinated prior to 2009 with 2 doses of measles and one dose each of rubella and mumps satisfy this requirement.
- Hepatitis B2 - For students aged 11 – 15 years, 2 doses meet the requirement if adult hepatitis B vaccine (Recombivax®) was received. Dosage (10 mcg /1.0 mL) and type of vaccine (Recombivax®) must be clearly documented. If Recombivax® was not the vaccine received, a 3-dose series is required.
- Varicella1, 2, 3 - the 1st dose of varicella must be received on or after the 1st birthday. For K – 12th grade: 2 doses are required.
- Meningococcal1 (MCV4) - for 7th – 12th grade, 1 dose of quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine is required on or after the student’s 11th birthday. Note: If a student received the vaccine at 10 years of age, this will satisfy the requirement.
- Hepatitis A1, 2 - the 1st dose of hepatitis A must be received on or after the 1st birthday. For K – 9th grade: 2 doses are required.
New in 2018
Fort Bend ISD report cards are going online. Beginning with the 2018-19 school year, Fort Bend ISD will no longer print and mail progress reports and report cards. Parents will be able to access their student’s grades through Family Access and will be notified via email when they are available to view.
For the 2018-2019 school year, Crosby ISD will not be requiring mesh or clear backpacks at any of our campuses. They will be considering the option for future years, but would like to have more data to weigh the pros and cons of such a policy.
Athletics
School athletics programs drive healthy student competition, reinforces curricular programs, promotes the spirit of sportsmanship, teaches self-discipline and respect for authority, and provides opportunities for students to be social outside of the classroom.
General School Supply Lists
Backpack
Ear Buds
Flash Drive
Calculator
Pencils, Pens, Pencil Sharpener
Colored Pencils, Markers, Highlighters
Glue Sticks, Scotch Tape
Scissors, Ruler
Index Cards, Post-it Notes
Hand Sanitizer, Kleenex, Pocket Tissues
Folders, Sheet Protectors, Folders with Pockets
Dividers, Folders
Lunch Box, Thermos, Plastic Containers, Drink Container
Small Umbrella
Art Smock
Washable Markers
