Man fatally shoots his father in Richmond-area home, Fort Bend sheriff says

The suspect may be suffering from a mental illness, authorities said Thursday morning.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man fatally shot his own father inside a home in the Richmond area early Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Editor’s note: the video in this story is a raw stream provided by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office from an earlier press conference about this shooting

The suspect, 20, allegedly shot his father with a .22 rifle and then fled the scene. Deputies immediately put out a description of the man, and a wrecker driver later spotted him at a nearby McDonald’s on Grand Parkway.

The suspect was apprehended without further incident, and the weapon used was located after the man allegedly threw it over a fence.

Sheriff Fagan said the father, who was in his 50s, was airlifted to the hospital where he later died. The man’s brother was at the home at the time but was not hurt.

Authorities said their Crisis Intervention Team, who help families impacted by mental illness, had been at the home before.

“My prayers are with the family,” said Sheriff Fagan at a morning press conference. “This is a shooting that occurred, possibly from a mental illness.”

The case is being reviewed, and the district attorney’s office is involved. Currently, no charges have been announced, and no names have been released.

“If you need help, please reach out. Call us. There’s help out there, not just from my agency but the whole county,” said the sheriff after he was asked about an increase in domestic violence across the Houston area. “Our infrastructure is here to help.”