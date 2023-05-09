H-E-B teams up with rapper Juvenile to bring spiked Arnold Palmer to Texas

The New Orleans rapper unveiled his take on a spiked "Arnold Palmer" earlier this year.

HOUSTON — The combination you never knew you needed is coming to a grocery store near you!

New Orleans rapper Juvenile is teaming up with H-E-B to bring his "Juvie Juice" to stores all across Texas.

Juvenile partnered with the New Orleans and Houston-based Urban South Brewery earlier this year to release the rapper's take on an Arnold Palmer. The iced tea-lemonade mix comes mixed with a unique blend of hops to bring together the perfect drink that pairs well with, "Grills (gold & BBQ), Tuesdays and mixtapes," according to the brewery's website.

If you move in "Slow Motion" to H-E-B, don't fret! Juvie Juice is also available at Total Wine & More. You can also get it on draft from Urban South Brewery's two locations in New Orleans and in Houston's Sawyer Yards.