HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was taken into custody on a domestic abuse warrant in Harris County, authorities said.

Javorius Scott, who also goes by his rap name of JayDaYoungan, was arrested on a family domestic abuse warrant in north Harris County on Thursday afternoon.

Scott is accused of hitting a pregnant woman, according to authorities. When he was taken into custody, authorities said he was hiding in an attic.

An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized from the home where Scott was taken into custody, sources said.

Scott's Twitter account has more than 250,000 followers.

