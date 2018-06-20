HOUSTON - Friday is going to be a good day.

The season opener of the BIG3 will be held at the Toyota Center and rapper Ice Cube is set to perform at the tailgate party.

The BIG3 league is in its second year. Ice Cube and Entertainment Executive Jeff Kwatinetz started the new, 3-on-3, half-court basketball league in 2017. The games are played by former former NBA players who are not quite ready to throw in the towel.

The league has eight teams and all eight teams will play Friday. Basketball stars like Chauncey Billups, Amar’e Stoudemire and even Metta World Peace will take to the court for an intense game of basketball.

The first game starts at 5:30 p.m. The tailgate show will be at the La Branch entrance at 3:30 p.m.

If you think this league is shaped up like the NBA then think again.

Cube and Kwatinetz had a vision to start a player-centric league that focuses on entertainment and innovation. Among the innovations, they incorporated the 4-point shot, which is a shot 30 ft away from the basket.

The season will consist of 32 regular season games played in cities like Miami, Detroit and Toronto. There will be one playoff game in Dallas and the championship game will be held in Brooklyn, New York in August.

