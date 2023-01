Lemmon died on his birthday. He was suffering from stroke complications.

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61.

It was also his birthday.

Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke.

Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate. He provided tips, tricks and science for Southeast Texas.

He was featured on KHOU 11 News several times over the years.