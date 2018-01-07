MONTGOMERY COUNTY- Efforts to save an historic cemetery in Montgomery County are underway with the help of its community.

At the moment, Sweet Rest Cemetery in Tamina sits underwater following years of poor drainage.

For many Tamina residents like Rita Wiltz, a rally on Saturday afternoon to raise funds to restore the cemetery unearthed deep feelings for loved ones who have passed.

A mile away, their family members are buried at the cemetery.

Kenneth Pierson helped gather photographs of over 100 Tamina residents who are buried at Sweet Rest.

The images were on display at the event.

“It’s just one of those things it’s a shame that it’s been in that condition for so long,” Pierson said.

For the last several years the cemetery has been submerged in water.

Wiltz said she couldn't bury her mother at Sweet Rest because of its current condition.

Elijah Easley, chairman of the Tamina Cemetery and Community Development Project, said it’s near and dear to his hearts that something is done to restore the cemetery.

The cemetery is a final resting place for a lot of members of his family.

Easley said, “When we think about it, we have veterans, law enforcement officers, Native Americans, former slaves that are in that cemetery and we just let it go like that.”

The project’s goal is to raise $485,000.

Easley said $400,000 would go toward completely bringing Sweet Rest back to life.

The rest would be deposited in a fund that would be used for the future upkeep of the cemetery.

Also, Huntsman Corporation in The Woodlands helped donate $50,000 to start but it wanted to see the community’s involvement and challenged them to raise $5,000.

“Well with today’s turnout we have met that $5,000 plus," Easley said.

The rally to bring the cemetery back to life shows what can happen when the community works together.

Wiltz said, “I think that they’re doing a wonderful thing by getting the water out of the cemetery and restoring the cemetery because it means a lot.”

The Tamina Cemetery and Community Development project hopes to have the restoration completed by next Memorial Day.

© 2018 KHOU