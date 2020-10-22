Rally at Port of Galveston urges CDC to end no-sail order

People who work in the cruise ship industry said no-sail means no pay.

GALVESTON, Texas — The Port of Galveston is ready for your business.

Since the start of the pandemic all cruises in the U.S. have been halted.

On Wednesday, the port held a rally urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to let a No-Sail order expire at the end of the month.

Mike Nelson, regional manager for Metro Cruise Services, said it’s time.

“So to the CDC: open up the cruise business so we can get back to work,” Nelson said.

The rally showcased supporters who want see the port come back to life.

“When we don’t have those jobs actively working, people working in our community, it affects our local businesses," Port of Galveston Wharves Chairman Albert Shannon said.

Some say it’s not just the cruise ship workers who are hurting.

Seth Alford owns IPS Pump Services.

He said, “Anytime in the maritime takes a hit, we all take hit.”

“People forget it’s not just the cruise lines and it’s not just the employees of the cruise lines,” Alford said. “There’s secondary and tertiary effects and secondary and tertiary support operations and companies that are also negatively affected by this.”

The CDC said recent outbreaks on cruise ships overseas show that cruise ship travel continues to transmit coronavirus even when ships sail at reduced capacities.

However, Nelson said cruise lines have plans in place that would allow people to travel safely while following CDC guidelines.