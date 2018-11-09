HOUSTON – Steady downpours in some areas of Galveston County caused major street flooding Tuesday morning. Water crept into some of the same homes that flooded during Harvey.

High water spots also slowed rush hour drivers in the Greater Houston Area Tuesday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for most of Southeast Texas.

Texas City ISD canceled classes for Tuesday due to flooding in the area.

The main campus of College of the Mainland at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City is also closed Tuesday due to flooding in the area. All classes and activities planned for are canceled.

Dickinson and La Marque also had problems with major street flooding.

HAPPENING NOW: We’re in #Dickinson where we’re seeing some major street flooding in neighborhoods, this is near Hughes Rd. - folks here saying “not again” most of their homes were flooded during Harvey. #khou11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/b6P6B5LgbI — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 11, 2018

Here’s what it looks like at Merry Ln and Melody Ln in La Marque, TX. Massive street flooding, and already that water has crept into some homes. In the video you can see high water working it’s way up a truck parked on the street. #khou11 #HtownRush pic.twitter.com/j62gOkM5WE — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) September 11, 2018

The Harris County Flood Control District opened the Clear Creek Second Outlet gates as a precaution. They said lower Clear Creek has seen 3 to 5 inches of rain in the last 24 hours with more possible.

HCFCD will be opening the Clear Creek Second Outlet gates this morning. The gates are being open as a precaution if additional heavy rainfall occurs over the Clear Creek watershed. 24 hour rainfall has averaged 3-5" on lower Clear Creek. This area is favored for more rainfall pic.twitter.com/Wytx76klVp — HCFCD (@hcfcd) September 11, 2018

Viewers are sending in photos of localized street flooding in parts of Galveston and Brazoria counties including La Marque, Texas City and Freeport.

There is an 80-percent chance of showers Tuesday. Conditions are favorable for flooding to occur.

What does it look like in your neighborhood? If you live on the SE side - League City, Bacliff, Texas City, La Marque, Shoreacres - don't be surprised if you see street flooding or ponding this morning. Send us your pics BUT STAY SAFE https://t.co/V1y1bNbKoF #HTownRush #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/wNKDgYtaTs — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) September 11, 2018

Be safe during your commute. Remember: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.

