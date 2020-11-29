Rain dampers Small Business Saturday, but owners remain hopeful

"Our doors are still open, and that’s more than a lot of people can say right now," said Elizabeth Berg, co-owner of Tres Chic Boutique.

HOUSTON — It was one busy week for shoppers. They wrapped it up Saturday focusing on small businesses with Small Business Saturday.

But for some Houston stores, the rain put quite a damper on their day.

It’s been awful year for stores everywhere, but for small businesses, especially.

“It has been a real struggle, so I won’t mince words about that, but we’re working through it for sure," said Elizabeth Berg, co-owner of Tres Chic Boutique. "Yes, our doors are still open, and that’s more than a lot of people can say right now."

For Berg, the hope was that Small Business Saturday would bring a little relief, but then came the rain.

“Yeah, here it is in the rain. Everyone’s having not just to get out, but get out in the rain, so it’s been a tough day. It’s not at all what we expected," Berg said. “But yeah, just like everything else this year, it’s been a little bit of a letdown. But that’s OK. We’re going to keep our chins up and keep moving through the holiday.”

Down the street at British Isles, owner Guy Streatfeild is hoping the holidays will be their saving grace.

“We’re fully stocked with Christmas merchandise, and people seem to like that," Streatfeild said.

They reopened just weeks ago after closing for five months.

“I didn’t quite know what to expect, but I think probably, I’ve been pleasantly surprised," Streatfeild said.

But for both businesses, we all hope the gloomy days are gone, and there are only bright and merry ones ahead.

“When we hear those sweet words from our customers, encouraging places and the relationships we’ve built through the years, it keeps us motivated to keep going and keep finding new ways to do things, so I’m feeling hopeful for sure," Berg said.