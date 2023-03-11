Industrial device containing radioactive material reported stolen, Houston officials say

The Department of State Health Services said the 53-pound camera's last known location was on Little York Road near the Eastex Freeway.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of State Health Services issued a notice Saturday night about a missing radiographic camera, which contains radioactive material, in the Houston area.

The Houston Office of Emergency Management confirmed to KHOU 11 that the device was taken out of a work truck. It was reported stolen on Thursday.

DSHS said it is an industrial device and the radioactive material is sealed within multiple layers of protection. The department said the risk of radioactive exposure is low.

The camera, owned by Statewide Maintenance Company, went missing on Thursday, according to DSHS. The department said the 53-pound camera's last known location was on Little York Road near the Eastex Freeway.

If you find the camera, do not try to open it. Instead, officials ask that you call 911 or DSHS' 24-hour line at 512-458-7460 to report its location. The company is offering a reward for the camera's return.