Racist graffiti spray-painted all over Fort Bend County neighborhood

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — It's a sight that no one wants to see, and frankly, is juvenile.
Last week, several neighbors in a Cinco Ranch area neighborhood woke up to racist graffiti spray-painted all over their block. Fort Bend County authorities said there were dozens of vehicles that were tagged with racial slurs, inappropriate pictures and other things.
Authorities said that while the content of some of the graffiti is racial, they don't believe it's a race-related incident. They said they have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.
On the morning of June 3, neighbors in the Hickory Creek subdivision woke up to the vandalism. The Fort Bend Sheriff's Office said it received about 15 calls from concerned neighbors.
Neighbors said the culprit was caught on camera and he's a man who lives in the neighborhood.
