Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston

MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers have been found in another Houston-area neighborhood.

This time they were found in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side.

Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live.

“Their goal is to try and divide us but they’re going to do that –- they’ll never be able to do that because we’re all here to stand together,” one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said.

That neighbor said she found the flyer, which was in a baggie filled with corn kernels, on Sunday morning. It was left in her driveway and she posted to social media to warn others. She said he son used gloves to pick it up and throw it away just in case there was something on it.

The flyers were still being found by her neighbors on Monday -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day. KHOU 11 News decided not to show what was written on the flyers.

On the northeast side of town, surveillance video showed people in a car distributing the messages. In the Heights, it has been the topic of a town hall meeting, during which Houston police said there's not much they can do because it's free speech. Police did say that people should report when they find the flyers so they can document the activity.

The Mission Bend woman said she hopes the people who passed out the baggies never show up again.