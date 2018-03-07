GALVESTON, Texas - An 18-year-old Galveston man is now facing charges after police said he crashed his motorcycle into three Galveston police motorcycles while racing.

Police said they were running radar and checking for speeders with Texas DPS in the 5000 block of Avenue O on Tuesday. Their motorcycles were parked on the south side of the street, adjacent to the curb, with the officers standing next to their motorcycles.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, police saw two vehicles leave the stoplight at 45th Street and appeared to be racing each other westbound on Avenue O. Officers said they clocked the vehicles going at least 78 mph. One of the two vehicles turned south onto 50th Street before reaching officers. The other driver of a black Chevy Cobalt saw officers and slammed on his brakes near 50th Street, according to police.

The driver, later identified as Melvin Valle, 18, lost control and veered directly toward the officers, police said. All three officers were able to dive out of the way at the last second as the Chevy struck all three motorcycles, landing on top of them.

The officers were not injured, but Valle was transported to JSER with minor injuries to his arm. He's currently hospitalized and will be charged with racing and reckless driving with a $10,000 bond.

