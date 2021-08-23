Update: Missing rabbi found safe

The rabbi was found safe on Monday, shortly after being reported missing.

Original story below:

There is an active search underway for a missing rabbi who hasn't been seen or heard from since Sunday night.

Rabbi Ranon Teller was last seen at about 9 p.m. at the Embassy Suites on Sage Road near the Galleria, according to Congregation Brith Shalom.

The synagogue said Teller had no car keys, cell phone, credit cards or ID with him.

According to a missing person's report from Houston Hatzalah, the local search and rescue organization for the Jewish community, Teller has been displaying manic symptoms for the past four weeks.

Teller was last wearing a gray shirt with pants and sneakers. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Teller's family is reportedly in touch with law enforcement and is coordinating a search through Houston Hatzalah.