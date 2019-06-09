SEABROOK, Texas — It’s easy to see how the “triangle building” got its name.

The oddly-shaped structure is parked on its own tiny island at NASA Parkway and Highway 146. Parts of it date back more than eight decades.

“I mean, it’s been there since 1932 or 33 or something like that,” said former owner Michael Valentine.

Valentine, an attorney, fell in love with the building and bought it in the 1990s.

“I thought about making it a snow-cone stand," Valentine said. "But then once I got inside and looked around, I said, 'I’m not going to change anything.'”

The quirky creation did change over the years thanks, in part, to a local artist. People all over came to know it as Seabrook’s most-recognizable landmark.

"The depressing thing is that, in six months, it'll be off Google Maps, and it’ll be like it never existed," Valentine said. "Just be wiped away.”

The “triangle building” stands in the way of TxDOT’s massive Highway 146 expansion project. It's something that also forced a bunch of other businesses to either close or relocate.

But many have told us traffic is in need of relief, and 146 is a primary hurricane evacuation route as well.

“I’ve been a resident down here for over 40 years," said Tookie's Restuarant manager Adam Newell. "The Clear Lake/League City area has been growing and growing and growing, and the road hasn’t grown yet, so we have to make it grow.”

Valentine admitted he got 400 percent more for the building than what TxDOT originally offered. But he said it’s difficult to think of the roadside curiosity as a commodity.

“I mean, this goes back to ancient Rome," Valentine said. "The government needs to build something, they build it. That’s how it works.”

TxDOT said demolition work will begin next Wednesday. The Highway 146 expansion project is a five-year endeavor. Learn more about the project here.

