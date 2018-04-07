LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Nearly 10,000 people enjoyed fireworks after rain almost canceled the city’s holiday show in League City Tuesday night.

Plastic bags and one all-out scramble by staff and an IT guy named Ryan Smith saved it.

Smith is director of the July 4 holiday show the city holds annually on July 3 in the Chester L. Davis Sportsplex. Threats of rain forced organizers to decide whether or not to host the event.

“I was waiting on the 3:00 (phone) call,” Smith said. “Hopefully, God willing, the weather is going to hold.”

It did not.

While he waited, Smith and his team hurried to prepare for a downpour.

“With the potential rain, (I’m) not worried about that at all,” Captain Mike Hester of the League City Fire Department said. “Potential rain is easy.”

“It is a risk,” Smith told staff and volunteers. “But emergency management, John Baumgartner, the city manager, made the decision that we’re going to truck on. If it rains and we have problems, our first priority is the citizens.”

“Really the biggest concern that we have is traffic,” Cpt. Hester said.

“People aren’t following the rules,” Smith said. “They’re using a closed entrance. It’s stuff like that you adapt and you overcome.”

“Even though it’s going to be a downpour -- they (said) around 9:00 -- we tarp everything up on the trailer,” the fireworks manager said. “We put boxes over (them). The modules are weatherproof. Every individual firework in these tubes have a plastic wrap around them. So there’s additional weatherproof coating on them like a rain jacket.”

Around 8:15 p.m., though, approaching lightning and thunderstorms caused organizers to set off fireworks before sunset. The show lasted 30 minutes, and the fireworks went off without problem.

“It’s pretty neat, because you can see the fireworks go splashing through the rain drops,” the fireworks manager said.

League City plans to host another July 4 celebration without fireworks on the actual holiday. That will be held indoors because of another storm threat.

