CONROE, Texas — Conroe Police still will not say how they believe an escaped murder suspect managed to break free from his restraints.

Cedric Joseph Marks, 44, who had managed to get away early Sunday morning, was found hiding inside a trash can between homes in Montgomery County. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police will not say how long he may have been on the run before authorities were alerted.

RELATED: Escaped pro MMA fighter charged in murders of Jenna Scott, Michael Swearingin

RELATED: Murder suspect caught hiding in trash can in Montgomery County after escape

Police said the details are part of a criminal investigation that will be sent to the district attorney’s office once it is complete.

Conroe Police Department Lt. Dorcy McGinnis said she could not calculate the massive amount of money the day-long search cost tax payers. She says more than 100 officers joined in the search from every local, state and federal agency in the area.

KHOU 11 News contacted Texas Prisoner Transportation, LLC, the company contracted to take Marks from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Bell County. The woman who answered the phone said they would not be commenting on the circumstances of the escape.