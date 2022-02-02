Heights couple builds 'Puzzle Hut' to exchange puzzles with neighbors

“We’ve seen a lot of book exchanges, and a couple of weeks ago, my husband thought it would be pretty cool to do a puzzle exchange," said Ilsa Krane.

HOUSTON, Texas — You may have seen them on Houston sidewalks - homemade boxes offering book exchanges for neighbors.

But one Heights couple has taken it one step further: instead of books, they’re sharing puzzles.

The pastime of puzzling has been a household hobby in the Krane family for years.

"It's just a good way to space out," said Ilsa Krane. "Instead of looking at your phone to actually do something, maybe challenging your brain a little bit more."

After a walk through their new neighborhood, that brain gave them an idea.

“We’ve seen a lot of book exchanges, and a couple of weeks ago, my husband thought it would be pretty cool to do a puzzle exchange. We have probably 20 puzzles that we’ve done. They can get pretty expensive so it would be nice to just do a swap," Krane said.

Wanting to share their passion with proximate puzzlers, the Krane’s built the puzzle hut.

“Just like a book exchange but for puzzle lovers," Krane said.

It’s a brainteaser in a box. Grab a puzzle or leave one. The hut offers the joy of the jigsaw to anyone jogging by.

“We’ve had a lot of traction, a lot of people coming by, we’ve seen a lot of movement through the puzzles," Krane said.

Ring videos have already captured quite the curiosity, and with hundreds and thousands of pieces, one or two may get lost.

“I'm sure there’s some puzzles with missing pieces in there that people will find," Krane said.

But the fulfillment of the finish line should never be hard to find.

“Just the satisfaction of getting one done," Krane said.

You can find the puzzle hut on Dorothy Street in the Heights, or you can build one of your own for your neighborhood.