HOUSTON — A Puerto Rico native on the island during two recent earthquakes said donations alone are not enough to heal his homeland’s economy.

Ramon Sosa was in a hotel for the island’s two-week long Christmas celebration when earthquakes cracked and crushed enough homes to threaten Puerto Rico’s life-blood: tourism.

“I noticed at the airports how many people, especially tourists just left the island,” he said. “Without tourism, Puerto Rico is going to get worse. It’s already bad.”

While Sosa saw plenty of sand and sun in areas of the island not destroyed by natural disaster, he saw family and friends losing work, income and for those still recovering from Hurricane Maria two years ago, they are struggling to get by.

“It’s not like they have packages like they have at companies here where they pay you when you’re off,” Sosa said. “They don’t work. They don’t get paid.”

President Trump opened doors for $8.2 billion in air by declaring the island a major disaster.

Still, Sosa spread word for additional help on Facebook. While proudly wearing the colors of his birthplace around Houston and The Woodlands, Sosa tells everyone he can why donations are just part of what Puerto Ricans need.

“There are a lot more on the island that depend on tourism that need for us to help them in that way and I think if we promote that about the island and help the island getting people to go visit that is going to help the island.”

