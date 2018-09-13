HOUSTON - Houston police investigators have hit a wall trying to catch a break in the murder of a southwest Houston convenience store clerk.

Jose Gomez, 63, was gunned downed trying to defend another employee.

Almost two-and-a-half months later, HPD is asking the community for help.

The only clues that may help crack this case were captured on surveillance cameras outside and inside the Stop 4 All Food Store in the 7000 block of McHard Road.

They also captured the moment Gomez would make the ultimate sacrifice.

During a press conference Thursday, Nancy Gomez, Gomez’s daughter, said, “In my eyes, my father is a hero, and I hate the fact that he’s never coming back. That’s the part that hurts the most.”

On July 3, two masked men working together tried to rob the convenience store.

Gomez, an almost 20-year employee of shop, jumped into action.

“Mr. Gomez did what a lot of people won’t do. He attempted to defend the lives of two customers that were in the store. There was also a clerk behind the counter," said Houston Police Sgt. Mike Miller.

Gomez’s split-second decision would end up costing him his life.

“In that neighborhood, everyone knew him,” Nancy Gomez said. “I would think that the way kindness was given to them that they would return the favor. He didn’t deserve this. He was ready to retire.”

Investigators believe the suspects fled into the nearby neighborhood.

They hope someone will recognize the two men and come forward with any information that may help.

“We have got absolutely nothing on this case, which is why we’re here today," Sgt. Miller said. "We just need one phone call, just one person to call and say, ‘Hey, I think I might know who these crooks are, these jerks that did this.’”

He said just one tip could lead to an arrest.

A store clerk at Shop 4 All didn’t want to go on camera, but he said this case has definitely affected his business as well.

He wants to see these guys captured.

Witnesses describe one of the suspects as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-1 and about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

