HOUSTON — There will be a commemorative service Saturday for the Bellaire High School student who was fatally shot on campus.

The service will be held at West University Baptist Church at 6218 Auden Street from 2 to 5 p.m. Friends, students and the community are welcome to attend.

Investigators said Cesar Alexander Cortes was shot and killed Tuesday by a 16-year-old classmate, who has been charged with manslaughter.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the shooting was accidental and Cortes and the shooter were friends.

The JROTC cadet, who had already signed up to serve in the Army, was described by several classmates as being a good guy.

"He didn’t deserve this,” said friend Alejandro Morales.

"He was really shy but once you get to know him, he’s very outspoken and a really, really nice person,” Ceoeste Monroy said.

On Wednesday, hundreds attended a community vigil for Cortes.

His brother spoke out, thanking everyone for showing their support.

"Not only was I overwhelmed to see you, it fills my heart knowing that my brother is looking above right now watching all of us, watching every one of you. Pray for him and be here for him. I will miss him and he did not die in vain because I’m moving forward for him and for my family, for my mother Cecilia and for my father Antonio. This one is for you Alex," said Dylan Cortes.

Police are still looking for the gun used in the shooting. It was a 32-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

If a weapon is found, it should be turned in to the Bellaire Police Department.

