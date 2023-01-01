Public housing waitlist in Houston reopening for first time in 5 years, HHA says

“Houston is experiencing one of the nation’s worst affordable housing shortages right now,” HHA President David A. Northern, Sr. said.

HOUSTON — For the first time since 2018, the Houston Housing Authority is reopening its public housing waiting list.

HHA was forced to temporarily close the waitlist five years ago in response to Houston’s growing affordable housing shortage.

“Houston is experiencing one of the nation’s worst affordable housing shortages right now,” HHA President and CEO David A. Northern, Sr. said.

Qualified applicants can apply beginning at noon Sunday, Jan. 15, through 4 p.m. Wed., Feb.15. All eligible low-income households, seniors, veterans and people with disabilities can apply online or in person at HHA's administrative office.

The newly-enhanced waitlist application and online portal were designed to help streamline the process for applicants, according to HHA.

“The last thing people in crisis need is the added stress of navigating a complicated application process," Northern said. "At the end of the day, our priority is transforming the lives of those in need.”

HHA properties

Applicants can now apply for multiple properties using one application and can choose from the following properties.

Bellerive

Cuney Homes

Ewing

Heatherbrook

Independence Heights

Irvington Village

Kelly Village

Kennedy Place

Lincoln Park

Lyerly

How to apply for public housing

There is no charge to apply for or to be placed on HHA’s Public Housing waitlist.

All applicants must save their Log-In ID and Password. You will need this information to check the status of an application. Please do not call HHA or a Public Housing property site to check the status of a Public Housing application.

Applicants placed on the waitlist must submit all changes (contact number, address, family size, etc.) through the online application portal.

All applicants must monitor and respond to waitlist notices delivered via email and/or postal services.

The application portal allows users to select English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and Swahili. If you prefer an alternative language, you may call the 504 hotline at 713-260-0353 or 504ADA@housingforhouston.com to request translation assistance or bring a designee to assist in completing the application.

For hearing-impaired assistance please call 711 TTY.

Applicants do not have to live in Houston or Harris County to apply for the HHA Public Housing waitlist.

After you apply online, you will receive an email, text message, or acknowledgment letter via USPS notifying you that your application has been received and a reference number.