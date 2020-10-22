Proud Boy barred from protests after beating sentenced to 6 months in jail

Tusitala "Tiny" Toese gained notoriety for brawling with left-wing demonstrators during political protests.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A member of the far-right Proud Boys has been sentenced to six months in jail after authorities say he violated probation by attending a protest in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Tusitala “Tiny” Toese was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Toese pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in January for his role in a violent beating in June 2018. A Multnomah County judge sentenced Toese to two years of probation and barred him from attending demonstrations during that time.

He was spotted walking among demonstrators in Portland on Aug. 22.

Toese first gained notoriety as a far-right activist following President Trump's election in 2016 and became known for brawling with left-wing demonstrators at political protests.

In February 2019, a grand jury indicted Toese for the June 2018 assault in which he and another Proud Boy named Donovan Flippo attacked a man in Northeast Portland.

After the indictment, Toese fled to his hometown in American Samoa. He returned to Portland in October 2019 and was arrested at the airport before facing his assault charge.