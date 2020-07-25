A group of protesters remains in a standoff with police in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood following Saturday marches. Police have made several arrests.

SEATTLE — Protests are continuing in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed while in Minneapolis police custody in May.

Protesters are marching in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and also demanding to defund the Seattle Police Department by 50%.

Saturday's protests are also in response to the Trump Administration and the Department of Homeland Security sending federal agents to Seattle to be on standby to protect federal buildings. The federal agents arrived in Seattle Thursday evening.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle leaders, such as Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best, have voiced opposition to the federal agents being in the city for fear it could escalate the protests.

Ahead of this weekend's protests, a federal judge Friday night temporarily blocked the Seattle City Council's controversial ban on tear gas, pepper spray and other crowd control measures from taking effect in Seattle this weekend.

The temporary restraining order clears the way for law enforcement to use crowd control measures during this weekend's protests should they be needed.

Saturday, July 25:

10:10 p.m. At least 45 arrested, 21 officers injured during Saturday's riot

Seattle police tweeted that officers arrested at least 45 people in connection with protests on Capitol Hill that turned into a riot Saturday afternoon.

Police also said 21 officers sustained injuries after being struck by bricks, rocks, mortars and other types of explosive devices.

"Most officers were able to return to duty," tweeted Seattle police. "One was treated at a hospital for a knee injury."

9:20 p.m. Group remains in Capitol Hill in standoff with police

A group of protesters are continuing to stand their ground in Capitol Hill as Seattle police intermittently deploy flashbangs and pepper spray to try and get them to disperse.

The group is centered near Cal Anderson Park on 11th and East Pine Street.

There have not been any reports of damage for several hours, but tensions continue to be high between the smaller group of protesters remaining and police.

8:05 p.m. King County Sheriff deputies called to assist SPD

The Seattle Police Department has called in the mutual aid of the King County Sheriff's Office to help disperse protesters on Capitol Hill.

"We have heard the desires of the community, much of it expressed through peaceful protest, for law enforcement to embrace new models of policing," said Sheriff Johanknecht. "But we cannot allow the deliberate destruction of property or the setting of fires, which could result in serious injuries."

Sheriff deputies will be deployed where needed to help SPD.

7:55 p.m. At least 25 people arrested during Saturday's protest

Seattle police tweeted they have arrested at least 25 people since declaring Saturday's protest on Capitol Hill a "riot."

Police also tweeted photos of the damage done to the East Precinct by improvised explosive devices.

The group of protesters that are still marching in Capitol Hill have been clashing with police. Officers have deployed flashbangs to try and get them to disperse.

Additional interior photo of the suspected explosive damage to the the East Precinct's wall: pic.twitter.com/2qHnkiiWDZ — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

Earlier today, at least 1 person breached a fence line @ the East Precinct. Moments later, a device exploded leaving an ~8” hole in the side of the precinct. This was one of several dangerous incidents that led SPD to declare today’s incident a riot. Arson/Bomb dets investigating pic.twitter.com/pGC3kpQzhT — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

7:40 p.m. Protesters in a standoff with police on Capitol Hill

About an hour of calm in a protest that has been declared a "riot" by Seattle police has turned to violence once again.

A majority of protesters have dispersed since this afternoon's march, but a decent size group remains near Cal Anderson Park and SPD's East Precinct on East Pine Street.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m., flashbangs were heard going off again on Capitol Hill as police continue to try and disperse the crowd that's gathered.

Spoke too soon. Police push west down Pine shooting flash bangs and smoke. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/rBFTJ2qHk9 — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) July 26, 2020

Another shot of police pushing down Pine. They turned onto Broadway and pushed toward Seattle Central College. Lots of coughs from that smoke. Spicy air. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/mPCyemQp87 — Michael Crowe (@MichaelReports) July 26, 2020

6:45 p.m. Group gathered near Seattle police's East Precinct

A large group of protesters is gathering near Cal Anderson Park on East Pine Street. The group is being held off by a line of Seattle officers.

It appears the damage that was happening earlier in the evening has subsided for now. A big portion of the crowd has dispersed.

Police have made more than a dozen arrests. Police tweeted a photo of fireworks that were being thrown at officers earlier in the evening.

Crowd continuing to throw large rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at officers. pic.twitter.com/3gTGJUonUt — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

Watch aerials of the protest here.

5:52 p.m. 16 arrested, several officers injured during 'riot' on Capitol Hill

Seattle police say at least 16 people have been arrested on Capitol Hill during what they're calling a "riot" for assaults on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse.

Police also say at least three officers were injured. One officer was taken to the hospital with a leg injury caused by an explosive device thrown at officers, and two other officers were injured and treated at the scene.

What started as a peaceful protest Saturday afternoon has erupted into violence as of this evening.

Police say individuals in the crowd continue to throw rocks, bottles and other items at officers. Police continue to issue orders for the crowd to disperse and deploy flashbangs into the crowd.

5:22 p.m. Multiple businesses damaged during protests on Capitol Hill

Multiple businesses have been damaged in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. A group targeted the Starbucks on 12th Avenue and E Columbia Street.

Nearly all the windows at the Starbucks were broken out and the walls inside and out were spray-painted with graffiti.

Police have declared the protest a "riot" amid ongoing damage.

Damage inside the store is pretty extensive pic.twitter.com/KoxCybdBSm — Amy Moreno (@AmyMorenoNews) July 25, 2020

4:45 p.m. Seattle police declare protest a 'riot' amid ongoing damage

Seattle police tweeted individuals are spray painting the East Precinct and damaging the fence perimeter on Capitol Hill. A small fire was also set inside the East Precinct lobby, according to police.

Amid the ongoing damage, police have declared the protest a "riot."

Police are continuing to use crowd control tactics, like flashbangs to get the crowd to disperse. Police tweeted that multiple arrests have been made.

Due to the ongoing damage and public safety risks associated with this incident, SPD is declaring it a riot. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 25, 2020

4:35 p.m. Seattle police clashing with protesters near East Precinct

Seattle police tweeted at least one person got inside the East Precinct fence on Capitol Hill before officers noticed smoke in the building lobby.

Seattle police have ordered the crowd to disperse and deployed flashbangs to try and get the crowd to disperse.

Police have issued dispersal orders and deployed less-lethal munitions to clear the area. Crowd is now moving west on Pine Street. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 25, 2020

4:25 p.m. Reports of businesses being damaged during protests

The Seattle Fire Department has responded to the construction site near the King County Juvenile Detention Facility at 12th Avenue and Jefferson Street after a group of individuals set fire to portable trailers nearby.

KING 5's helicopter SKYKing flew over the flames, which produced a large plume of smoke.

It's unclear who or what started the fire, but explosions could be heard as a large group of protesters marched by the detention facility about a half an hour before.

Meanwhile, Seattle police tweeted that demonstrators are breaking windows at businesses in the 900 block of 12th Avenue. There are also reports of demonstrators vandalizing the East Precinct on Capitol Hill.

Reports of demonstrators breaking windows at additional businesses in the 900 block of 12th. Also a fight reportedly in progress at the scene. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 25, 2020

3:55 p.m. Construction site at King County Juvenile Detention Facility set on fire

The large group of protesters gathered in front of the King County Juvenile Detention Center at the intersection of 12th Avenue and E Spruce Street.

The group gathered there for several minutes, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and demanding the detention facility be closed.

The group started marching on when a loud "boom" was heard behind the crowd. Seattle police tweeted a group of about a dozen people set fire to a portable trailer at a construction site near the detention facility, causing damage.

The construction site at the King County Youth Dentention Facility is now on fire. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/pE41r9IZjs — Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) July 25, 2020

Group of approximately a dozen people setting fire and causing damage to a portable trailer and construction site at 12/Jefferson. Possible explosions heard on site. Large group in the area. Working to secure access for @SeattleFire — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 25, 2020

3:30 p.m. Wall of 'Moms' and 'Vets' join Seattle protests

A "wall of moms" are marching with the protesters through Seattle on Saturday.

The group of women is wearing yellow bands around their biceps that say "Mom" on them. A similar "wall of moms" marched with protesters in Portland earlier this week.

In the crowd of protesters on Saturday, a man held up a sign that also read #WallofVets.

The large group is marching on 12th Avenue towards the King County Juvenile Detention Center.

Protestors are making their way to the King County Juvenile Detention Facility. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/5lgBSGV2pw — Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) July 25, 2020

3:05 p.m. Protesters marching through Capitol Hill neighborhood

Hundreds of people gathered in Capitol Hill Saturday afternoon and started marching through the neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m.

The crowd has been chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, No peace" as they march through the neighborhood.

The crowd marched by the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, and the area formerly known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

Drivers should expect delays in Seattle during the protests and try to avoid the area if possible.

They are now making their way done Pike street. pic.twitter.com/2s3B81bE4v — Kaila Lafferty (@Kaila_KING5) July 25, 2020