Watch live: Pro-Trump protesters break police barricades at Capitol

Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the Capitol steps.

WASHINGTON — Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol to square off with Capitol Police.

Protesters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.

Outside, protesters could be heard chanting "USA, USA!" and "This is our house" as they quickly began forcefully removing metal barriers meant to keep space between police and the crowds. Capitol Police officers in riot gear moved to the front of the crowd to hold the line.

Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the Capitol steps. The scene escalated as some protesters made physical contact with officers, and police responded with physical action.

Patriots facing off the Capitol Police after pushing through barricades at the United States capitol. #WashingtonDC #DCProtest pic.twitter.com/2VR7O3CWJe — Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 6, 2021

The Electoral College certification inside the Capitol was quickly halted as Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) objected.

At the end of his speech, President Trump said he was heading to the Capitol but official reports place him back at the White House.

This is a breaking news update. We'll add more info as it becomes available.