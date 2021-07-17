Protestors rally near Galleria in support of Cuban people who demand freedom

The group waved Cuban flags and chanted calls for change in Cuba that for the last 62 years has been under a communist dictatorship.

HOUSTON — Cubans in Houston continue to put a spotlight on the crisis in their home country.

A large group rallied outside the Galleria on Saturday.

The protest remained peaceful as people demanded change. Their message was clear: stand up, step up, wake up.

People in Houston are letting people in Cuba know they are not alone. The group gathered on the corner of Westheimer and Post Oak with a purpose. The intersection was ground zero for Cubans living in Houston who are standing in solidarity with their brothers and sisters back in their homeland.

Elizabeth Castro said they want freedom.

“We hope that people will drive by and they will see our signs and they will think, ‘Huh, I wonder what is going on?’” Castro said.

“You took away their food, you took away their medicine, you took away their money, you took away their freedom, so now they’re fighting for their freedom back," said Maria Bengochea.

“This is the time for the world to wake up and see what’s actually happening there and what’s been happening there for decades," said Rocio De La Fe.

Protestors have taken to the streets in Cuba demanding a say of what happens in their country.

“All of these sacrifices going to the streets, getting beat up, getting taken into jail, losing your life; let’s show that it’s worth it. Let’s show that we can get a better future tomorrow,” De La Fe said.

Cubans like Liuvan Durcaz said because freedom of speech and the right to protest are American values, they don’t plan to stay quiet until people start paying attention.

“They need our voice,” Durcaz said. “We can talk to the world. What we’re doing here is being seen by the whole world.”