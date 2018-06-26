Chants of “Justice for John” rang throughout the streets of downtown Monday afternoon as friends and family of John Hernandez marched to remember their fallen loved one and demand justice for his death.

Those protestors marched around the civil courthouse and to the front steps of the Harris County Criminal Courthouse, where they called for Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg to retry Terry Thompson for murder.

Protestors cried against the injustice they said the Hernandez family has faced since Hernandez’s death. Hernandez, a 24-year-old Hispanic man, died from injuries he sustained outside a Crosby-area Denny’s restaurant in May 2017. Cell phone video from that night showed 42-year-old Thompson, a white man, sitting on Hernandez’ back while Thompson had Hernandez in a chokehold.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later after he was taken off life support.

“If roles were reversed, John would be sitting in prison already,” one protestor said.

Thompson stood trial for Hernandez’ murder, but the judge ultimately declared a mistrial on June 23 after the jury was deadlocked after 29 hours of deliberations. The judge ordered the jury to not only consider the murder charge, but also manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Thompson’s defense attorney, Scot Courtney, said the jury voted:

11-1 not guilty for murder

10-2 not guilty for manslaughter

8-4 not guilty for criminally negligent homicide

Ogg announced Monday afternoon that her office would retry Thompson for his role in Hernandez’ death. A trial date has not been set.

“We demand you put a season prosecutor in that courtroom,” protester Pat Hartwell Harper shouted outside the criminal courthouse. “We demand justice.”

Thompson’s wife, Chauna Thompson, a former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy, also faces a murder charge for the 24-year-old’s death. Cell phone video from that night shows Chauna Thompson holding Hernandez’ hand down as he tried to pull Terry Thompson’s arm away from his neck. Her trial is scheduled to begin in October.

“What do we want? Justice,” protestors called out during their march. “When do we want it? Now.”

