HOUSTON – Around two dozen protestors gathered outside El Tiempo’s east downtown location Monday night, upset over the restaurant’s social media post last week with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In the post, which has since been deleted from Facebook, El Tiempo said it was “an honor” to serve Sessions. The Attorney General was in Houston talking about immigration enforcement. Monday night, customers at the restaurant seemed relatively unbothered by the group chanting out front.

Protest organizer Jessica Lorene Rangel says she is hoping the chanting and online push to boycott the Mexican restaurant chain will bring a more in-depth apology.

“The statement that was given after the Facebook post was taken down was not an apology. Never in there did it say that I’m sorry. It only said a they recognize that taking the picture was a mistake. It never said that they apologized or that they would continue to work with the undocumented community," she said.

“The apology is good enough," said Aaron Sedillo, a customer. "A lot of people aren’t into politics. That’s not their thing. To be ignorant about someone that you take a picture with, that’s fine. They saw someone who came in here, a politician, they took a picture, they posted it, then all this happened. They said they were sorry, they took it down, what more do you want?"

