Protecting your plants: What you should do before a freeze

HOUSTON — With the freezing temps in the forecast, we want to make sure you don’t forget that backyard investment.

From your yellow blotch to your bee’s favorite bloom, it’s hard to know which species will survive the cold, so to find out, we asked Joey Lenderman, owner of Enchanted Gardens in Richmond.

At what temperature do plants freeze?

“Depending on what type of plant it is, some plants are more sensitive than others, so they can have trouble at 40 degrees while others are fine even into the teens," Lenderman said.

What plants and flowers need the most protection from the cold?

“Some of the tropicals are really sensitive and need to be protected, definitely. And some of the evergreen shrubs, and small ornamental trees will be fine with this cold weather. Most succulents would get damaged from what they’re predicting," Lenderman said.

What are some household items we can use to protect the plants?

“You can use a blanket, some sort of fabric, sheets. Don’t use trash bags. Trash bags will actually do more harm than good. I would cover them before the cold front comes in, and they’re fine to be covered 4 or 5 days even," Lenderman said.

And he says you should water your plants before.

“It’s better to have a wet freeze than a dry freeze, that helps insulate the roots," Lenderman said.

Is all lost if a frost or super cold conditions get to your plants?

“Not really. So a lot of plants, even if they freeze back, they’re used to doing that. That’s what they naturally do so a lot of them will come back from the roots. So don’t give up on them just because they froze back," Lenderman said.