SE Houston community won't play ball with CenterPoint's propane pipeline plan

The propane storage facility has already been built, but now, neighbors say CenterPoint Energy wants to run high-pressure pipes through their properties.

HOUSTON — A southwest Houston neighborhood is standing up to CenterPoint Energy -- protesting a propane storage facility that's been built feet away from their homes.

The facility isn't active yet, but the energy company is planning on running high-pressure pipes underneath their properties.

"All I'm thinking is: 'What if that thing explodes?'" Brittney Stredic said.

Stredic and dozens of her neighbors said they feel boxed in. Drone 11 gives you a look at how close CenterPoint's 300,000-gallon propane gas storage facility is to their homes. It's also close to two working gas stations.

"If we have an explosion, it could take this whole area out," Kenneth Burgess said.

CenterPoint's facility is already built, but not yet in service. No propane gas is on site. Neighbors said the energy company needs to run 20-inch high-pressure pipes through their properties before it can go online.

They're fighting to keep that from happening.

"If we don't take what they're offering, which is pennies on the dollar, basically nothing, they're going to file eminent domain," Zachary Petite said. "They want to be back here for two years tearing up the ground back here."

CenterPoint Energy sent KHOU 11 News this statement in response:

"CenterPoint Energy is committed to the safe, reliable delivery of natural gas service to our customers. We are also committed to the continuous improvement of our natural gas service reliability through investment and innovation.

Our current activities that you inquired about are related to a new pipeline project designed to bring operational benefits to the Houston natural gas distribution system. From an operational standpoint, the project is expected to improve the interconnectivity between existing supply points and create a new connection to a natural gas storage facility, providing added reliability and redundancy to meet the needs of our customers.

We anticipate the new pipeline project to be completed in the Southwest Crossing neighborhood by the end of 2023.

We understand and appreciate residents’ feedback on the project. Throughout the entire process, CenterPoint Energy has remained committed to open communications with our customers and elected officials, as well as providing them with updates and information about our work, including our safety measures."

"They won't speak to us, they won't speak to this community," Burgess said about CenterPoint's communication with concerned residents. "They're putting us at risk."

Pipelines run all over the Houston area. Neighbors understand that but said this storage facility is the second one in a 4-mile radius, both in the heart of their community. They said enough is enough.

"We understand the need for gas, but is there a better place to put that where you don't endanger people," Stredic said.