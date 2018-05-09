Sugar Land, TX — SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land traffic isn’t always sweet. But big plans are in place to try and improve things. That includes a major widening project around the city’s busiest intersection.

“Traffic is always a mess,” one driver said.

More than 125,000 vehicles pass through the intersection of Highway 6 and the Southwest Freeway on any given weekday. The number of cars and trucks will likely only increase as Sugar Land continues to boom.

“Traffic’s always going to be a concern,” said city traffic engineer James Turner.

Turner and his staff use data collected, in part, from the Traffic Management Center to determine where improvements need to be made.

“We’re always trying to stay ahead of it through technology and trying to do as best we can to manage it,” Turner said.

He said a construction project set to begin this month along Highway 6 may be the most burdensome for drivers. It will widen a stretch from Brooks Street to Lexington Boulevard from six to eight main lanes. That includes where Highway 6 meets the Southwest Freeway.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Turner said.

But it’s just one of number of traffic-related projects the city will spend tens of millions of dollars on over the next five years. Some of them are in conjunction with TxDOT.

“I think that would probably be a good thing, because it’s just going to keep growing in this area,” another driver said.

Others fear wider roads will just mean more room for more cars.

For more about Sugar Land’s traffic efforts, tap/click here.

