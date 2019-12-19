HOUSTON — One mother's wish this Christma: To keep her kids off the streets and give them a brighter future.

Generation One is a nonprofit organization working in the heart of Houston to do just that this holiday season.

On Wednesday evening, the organization invited families in the Third Ward to its biggest event of the year. In a crowded room, tiny voices took the stage to fill the room with the spirit of Christmas.

"There's a lot of love in that room," Carla Thigpen said.

Volunteers filling plates reminded Thigpen that there are people who believe in her kids enough to help them stay away from gang violence on the streets.

"You scared for your kids, you can't go outside, you have to stay in your house," Thigpen said.

She moved her family away from the Third Ward in 2017, after three teenagers she knew were killed in shootings.

"Nobody wants to see a mother bury her child," she said.

Now, her daughters are in a program that's helping them reach their full potential.

"I shows me a little bit more of the good side – and not the bad side of the world," said Stephanie Levi, Thigpen's seventh-grade daughter.

Generation One's founder Mike Malkemes says there's a reason the nonprofit focuses on early childhood education.

"This is when all the developments happening and this is when you need to feel safe, feel loved and have some structure and some learning – so that's the environment we're working with the families on," Malkemes said.

And one reason they gather families around the tables is to build trust. For Thigpen, her wish this Christmas is not just for her own kids, but for the community.

"That they all grow up to be successful, that they all make it out of Third Ward and just be happy and not have to worry about gang violence and shooting and all that kind of stuff," Thigpen said.

Generation One is working with the University of Houston and Texas Children's. Eventually, they want to expand their program to other parts of the city.

