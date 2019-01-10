HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has just released the funeral procession route for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

The public is encouraged to line up along the route and show support for the family of Deputy Dhaliwal.

PROCESSION ROUTE:

The procession will depart 8500 Breen Road at Fairbanks N Houston at 7:30 a.m.

The escort will then travel northbound on Fairbanks N Houston to North Sam Houston Parkway West.

Procession will proceed to the left and enter the westbound lanes of North Sam Houston Parkway.

Procession will travel west until it approaches Highway 290

It will then travel outbound on Highway 290, occupying the right two lanes, and exit onto Barker Cypress Road

The procession will then turn left at the light and travel southbound on Barker Cypress Road for approximately 3.6 miles to funeral location -- Berry Center of Northwest Houston (8877 Barker Cypress)

RELATED: Funeral arrangements set for fallen Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

RELATED: Remembering Deputy Dhaliwal | Hundreds attend candlelight vigil for fallen deputy

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS:

9:15 a.m. - Public viewing

10:30 a.m. - Sikh religious ceremony – public welcome to attend

11:30 a.m. - Law enforcement ceremony – public welcome to attend

12:30 p.m. - 21-Gun Salute and Flyover

The Berry Center has capacity for about 7,200 visitors. Cy-Fair FCU Stadium will be used as an overflow location is the Berry Center reaches capacity.

KHOU 11 News will stream the service on all of their digital platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Youtube

Here's a link to all the ways you can donate to Deputy Dhaliwal’s family.